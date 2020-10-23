108 new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 108 new COVID-19 recoveries in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Of 108 recent COVID-19 recoveries, 7 have been registered in Nur-Sultan, 7 – Almaty city, 1 – in Aktobe region, 38 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, 23 – in North Kazakhstan region.

A total of 105,493 have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.