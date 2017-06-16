EN
    07:43, 16 June 2017

    10th Astana Economic Forum kicks off

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Thursday Kazakhstan opened the 10th annual Astana Economic Forum (AEF) in Astana. For two days some 4,000 delegates from more than 80 countries will hold discussions centering on the theme "New Energy - New Economy."

    Key speakers, such as UN General Assembly Chairman Peter Thomson, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Rae Kwon Chung, and World Bank Vice President Cyril Muller, are expected to participate in forty panel sessions, concentrating on sustainable economic growth; world trade and infrastructure; and innovation and green economy.

