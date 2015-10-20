10th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals to be held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 10th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals will be held in the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana on October 22-23. About 200 delegates from the CIS member states are expected to participate in the event, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan informs.

Representatives of the governments and ministries of the CIS member states, public figures, representatives of science, culture, education and heads of different departments will take part in the forum.

This year's forum will be dedicated to the theme "CIS humanitarian space: common values and dialogue of cultures". The theme also provides for discussion of the plans of cooperation with the consideration of the present situation and determination of the priority directions of future work.