10th EAEU Summit with participation of Heads of State to take place on May 8 in Moscow

Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev and President of Russian Vladimir Putin discussed a number of issues on the Eurasian integration agenda during the talks on Tuesday in Moscow, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

As the Kremlin press service informs, at the meeting Sagintayev congratulated Putin on the landslide victory on the presidential elections, noting the importance of further all-round dynamic development of Russia and success in overcoming the existing challenges.

For his part, the Russian president offered his congratulations on the appointment of Sagintayev to the post of the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission and wished productive work.

The chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board informed about the key achievements of the integration grouping for 10 years. In particular, the it was pointed out that the mutual trade between the member states has almost doubled and the foreign trade increased by 60%. The Union’s GDP has risen 3.8% in the past few years, reaching 2.4 trillion US dollars. Growth has been seen in most macroeconomic indicators of the Union.

During the talks, the sides discussed the main tasks in the Commission’s further activity. One of the priorities will be the implementation of the new strategic document for middle-term (until 2030) and long-term (2045) development of the Eurasian Economic Union – the Eurasian Economic Path Declaration. Sagintayev informed about the start of the talks with the member states of the Union discussing the plan for realizing the strategic initiatives.

Economic digitalization was included among one of the perspectives for the Union’s development. Other key directions include development of cooperative relations and formation of regional value added chains, improvement of transport infrastructure and logistics, creation of a single effective system of risk management in terms of customs control.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on promotion of cooperation of the Eurasian Five with third countries and strengthening of the position of the Eurasian Economic Union on the international arena. In this context, development of cooperation with the leading regional gatherings – the SCO, ASEAN, African Union, BRICS, Pacific Alliance, Andean Community, UN relevant structures, as well as countries such as China, Iran, Vietnam, Serbia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and others is a priority.

Following the talks, the sides agreed to hold the 10th anniversary summit of the EAEU on May 8 in Moscow.