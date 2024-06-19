10th MINEX Central Asia Mining and Exploration Forum kicks off in Bishkek

The 10th MINEX Central Asia Mining and Exploration Forum has started in Bishkek on Wednesday, Kabar reports.

The main topic of the forum is “Prospects and scenarios for sustainable development of the mining and metallurgical industry in Central Asia.”

As part of the forum program, the leadership of Kyrgyzstan will hold bilateral meetings with ministerial and business delegations. Afterwards, trips to the leading mining enterprises of the Kyrgyz Republic will be organized for the forum participants.

The MINEX Central Asia Forum is held annually in one of the Central Asian republics and is aimed at strengthening interregional and international cooperation in the field of sustainable development of the resources of the Central Asian mineral belt, promoting the transition to climate neutrality and socio-economic growth.