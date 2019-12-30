10yo designer wins KZT 1,000,000 prize in national contest

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 10-year-old Aigerim Muratkyzy won the certificate and KZT 1,000,000 prize in the national designers’ contest.

The Altyn Oimaq (The golden tailor’s thimble) contest was organized by the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs jointly with Women’s Entrepreneurship Support Fund.

Aigerim was the best in the Children’s apparel with national ornaments nomination. The girl can draw well and sew.