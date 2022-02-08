EN
    09:44, 08 February 2022 | GMT +6

    11,000 Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in one day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.

    According to a statement released by the ministry, as of 8 February, 9,251,891 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,822,430 people in Kazakhstan have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

    The vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 2,004 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,276,611 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,176,775 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.


