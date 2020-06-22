11,158 recover from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 196 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 11,158, including

2,361 in Nur-Sultan city,

2,177 in Almaty city,

592 in Shymkent city,

171 in Akmola region,

334 in Aktobe region,

497 in Almaty region,

1,134 in Atyrau region,

165 in East Kazakhstan region,

402 in Zhambyl region,

822 in West Kazakhstan region,

890 in Karaganda region,

192 in Kostanay region,

499 in Kyzylorda region,

316 in Mangistau region,

244 in Pavlodar region,

59 in North Kazakhstan region,

303 in Turkestan region.

In total, 17,732 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan. The novel virus killed 127 people in the country.