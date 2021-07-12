11 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 11 areas, including three cities and eight regions, are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».