09:50, 12 July 2021 | GMT +6
11 areas of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s 11 areas, including three cities and eight regions, are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».
Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are put in the COVID-19 «yellow zone».
East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».