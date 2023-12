NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reported on the coronavirus death toll in the regions as of March 12, Kazinform reports.

11 coronavirus-positive patients died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. One died in Nur-Sultan, one in Almaty and one in Pavlodar region. Two people died in Almaty and two in West Kazakhstan. Karaganda region reports four deaths from coronavirus infection.



Notably, there is no death among coronavirus-negative cases.