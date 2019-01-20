11 countries ready to take part in int'l tournament in Iran

AHVAZ. KAZINFORM Some 11 countries well-known in Greco-Roman wrestling have voiced their readiness to take part in the Int'l Tournament Takhti Cup slated to be held in Andimeshk, Southern Iran, said secretary of Khuzestan Wrestling Department.

Mohammad Amin Kajbaf added that teams from China, Armenia, Serbia, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Georgia, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Croatia and Cuba will take part in Takhti Cup and Russian team is also expected to show up in the event. Over 100 wrestlers will compete in the tournament.



Some six Iranian teams will take part in the event to be hosted by Andimeshk, a hub of Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling, Kajbaf said.



International Tournament Takhti Cup was named after an Iranian Olympic Gold-Medalist wrestler Gholamreza Takhti (1930 -1968).



International wrestling tournament titled 'Takhti Cup' is held every year in Iran to honor the legendary Iranian wrestler, IRNA reports.