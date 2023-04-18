EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:12, 18 April 2023 | GMT +6

    11 dead in east China factory fire

    None
    Screen from video/chinadailyhk.com
    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Eleven people were dead after a fire broke out at a factory building in the city of Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Monday afternoon.

    The casualties were trapped on the third floor of the building in an industrial area of Wuyi County after the fire raged at around 2:04 p.m., local authorities said Tuesday. The death toll was confirmed at about 4:00 a.m. Tuesday after two rounds and search and rescue, Xinhua reports.

    Investigations into the causes of the accident are underway.


    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!