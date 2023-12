NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the country’s official coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia death figures, Kazinform reports.

Countrywide, 10 people have died of the coronavirus infection and one has been killed by COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 260 cases of and 1,250 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.