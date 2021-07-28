11 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 324 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 11 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 97 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 60,018. The death toll stands at 3,660. So far, 54,211 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

Notably, 6,925 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.