EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 28 July 2021 | GMT +6

    11 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 324 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Countrywide, 11 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 97 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan’s number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has totaled 60,018. The death toll stands at 3,660. So far, 54,211 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

    Notably, 6,925 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!