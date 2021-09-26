11 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 187 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

143 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, eleven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 75,273 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 61,591 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,795 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 2,192 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 877,112 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 810,681 people recovered from the coronavirus.