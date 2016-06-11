11 family members, including 2 children, killed in Mexico's Puebla state

TEHUACAN. KAZINFORM - Eleven family members, including two children, have been murdered in Mexico's community of El Mirador, the Puebla state attorney general's office said.

The bodies of five men, four women (one eight-months pregnant) and two girls were taken to the city of Tehuacan in the state of Puebla for investigation, the attorney general's office said in a Friday statement as quoted by El Sol de Mexico.



According to the statement, the murder occurred early on Friday. Two children, both girls, survived the massacre and have been taken to a Tehuacan hospital.



According to El Sol de Mexico, a religious dispute between two families could be the reason behind the murder.



The state attorney general's office said that two people reportedly carried out the shooting and left on foot, Sputniknews.com reports.