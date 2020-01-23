11 flights cancelled at Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Fights to Frankfurt, Istanbul, Warsaw are among those cancelled at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport due to severe weather conditions.

Besides 32 departing and arriving flights are delayed, its press service reports.

It is prohibited to handle anti-icing fluid when wind gusts reach 15 m/s and more for safety reasons. Currently, the strong wind sweeps through the city at a speed of 20 m/s.

The Airport works as usual.