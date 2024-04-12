11 flood-affected settlements remain without electricity in Aktobe rgn

Electricity supply has been restored in 44 settlements of Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to deputy governor of Aktobe region Assylbek Yessenbayev, the flood situation has stabilized in the region. Restoration works are in full swing.

As he said, a total of 220 million tenge has been paid in compensation to 681 families suffered from floods. 494 applications are under consideration.

To note, 80 people, including 53 kids, were evacuated in Mamyr village, Irgiz district, Aktobe region on April 11 due to the increase in the level of water in the Torgay river.