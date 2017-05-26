11 hurt, most with minor injuries, in Vegas school bus crash

BAKU. KAZINFORM At least 11 people were injured Thursday, including eight middle school students, their bus driver and a woman and an infant in a vehicle that collided with a school bus in Las Vegas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Associated Press.

The woman driving an SUV appeared to have been the most seriously hurt in the crash about 8:40 a.m. PDT, Las Vegas police Officer Larry Hadfield said. The child was in a protective car seat, and was being checked for injuries, Hadfield said.

The full-sized yellow bus, with 37 students and the male bus driver aboard, was headed to Faiss Middle School when the crash occurred, Clark County schools spokesman David Roddy said.

Eight students and the driver were being treated at hospitals for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Roddy said.



Read more