11 Industrialization Map projects totaling KZt 25 bln to be launched in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 11 Industrialization Map projects totaling KZT 25 bln will be launched in Pavlodar region this year, Governor of the region Kanat Bozumbayev told at the CCS media briefing today, the Primeminister.kz informs.

"We plan to launch 11 projects amounting to KZT 25 bln this year. It will also allow to create about 600 new jobs," K. Bozumbayev told.

"I'd also like to note that we implement the order of the President on establishment of additional enterprises within big companies. For example, in several days we will open a greenhouse for growing roses. The capacity of the greenhouse is 7 million roses a years," he informed.

According to him, the greenhouse is located near the GRES-1, which will be providing the heating energy to the greenhouse.