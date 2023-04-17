EN
    08:13, 17 April 2023 | GMT +6

    11 injured as gas cylinder explodes in Zhanaozen

    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm
    ZHANAOZEN. KAZINFORM At least 11 people were injured as a gas cylinder blasted in Zhanaozen, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    The gas cylinder explosion occurred at 05:00 a.m. Astana time in a two-storey two-section apartment building in Zhanaozen. One of the sections collapsed. The total area of the building is 600 square meters.

    The circumstances and the probable cause of the explosion are being determined.

    Over 50 resecures, a canine team, 10 units of equipment of the regional emergency situations department, ambulances, and local executive bodies are deployed in rescue operations.


