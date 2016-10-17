EN
    21:29, 17 October 2016 | GMT +6

    11 injured in bus-truck collision on dangerous highway in S Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - 11 people were severely injured in a road accident in South Kazakhstan region this past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to reports, the accident happened on the Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway on October 16. A passenger bus and a truck collided on the road killing a young man who is still to be identified.

    Paramedics rushed 11 people who sustained various injuries in the crash to hospitals in Kazygurtshkiy district and Shymkent city. One of them - a woman - is in intensive care unit.

    The local police are investigating all the circumstances of the road accident.

    The Almaty-Tashkent-Termez highway is one of the most dangerous highways in Kazakhstan. 12 people were killed and 21 were injured in a number of road accidents on this highway last month.

