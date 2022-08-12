11 Kazakh regions put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 11 regions and capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms are to hit Akmola region in the east at night as well as in the north and east at daytime. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 9-14mps. 15-20mps gusts are forecast for the northwest of the region during the day. Kokshetau city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning.

The southern part of Aktobe region is to brace for 36-37 degrees Celsius heat wave at daytime.

39 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in Atyrau region as well as Atyrau city at daytime.

The mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region are to expect heavy rains, Thunderstorms are to hit the region’s north and east. Hail is predicted in the mountainous areas of the region during the day. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the east. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect 40 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south at daytime.

The north of Kostanay region is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east during the day.

Kyzylorda region is to expect 15-20mps northerly, northeasterly wind in the center during the day.

The greater part of Mangistau region is to see 40 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms in the north and west at night as well as in the south and east at daytime. 9-14mps westerly wind is to gust up to 18mps. Pavlodar city is to brace for thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning.

Thunderstorms are to hit the east of North Kazakhstan region at night. Fog is to coat the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning. Westerly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the east at night as well as the north and west at daytime. Petropavlovsk city is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. Westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during the day.

Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region.