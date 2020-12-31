EN
    13:37, 31 December 2020 | GMT +6

    11 Kazakhstanis tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving from abroad

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on December 30 from the Netherlands, the UK, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, Belarus and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of the coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan under the Government reads.

    214 out of 1,258 air passengers had no PCR test results. All of them were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests.

    Following the PCR test results 11 out of 212 Kazakhstanis arrived in Kostanay from Egypt on December 29 tested positive for COVID-19.


