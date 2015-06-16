11 kg of heroin snagged in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Officers of Drug Enforcement Agency under the Department of Internal Affairs of Astana have detained a 28-year-old resident of Akmola region involved in the illicit drug operations in the capital.

Metropolitan police detained the 28-year-old resident of Akmola region and seized heroin weighing more than 300 grams. Furthermore, officers have inspected the house of the detainee. In a household outbuilding the police found and seized narcotic substance. According to the certificate of the examination the substance was heroin. The total weight of the seized drugs is more than 11kilogram. According to officers of Drug Enforcement Agency, the cost of the heroin in the black market is more than half a million dollars. 11 kilograms of heroin is 55 000 individual doses. The detainee was put into a temporary detention center in Astana. Pre-trial investigation was launched. Officers of Internal Affairs Department are carrying out special search operations to establish supply channels and circuits of drug trafficking.