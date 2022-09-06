11 killed from floods in Pakistan in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM At least 11 people were killed in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

According to a report released by the NDMA on Monday evening, all the deaths took place in the country's southern Sindh province which included at least eight children and two women, Xinhua reports.

Moreover, 5,279 houses were destroyed and 76 livestock perished in different parts of Pakistan, the report added.

The total death toll in Pakistan from this season's monsoon rains and floods since mid-June has risen to around 1,325 along with 12,703 injured, according to the latest statistics updated by the NDMA.

Additionally, 1,688,005 houses have been destroyed, while an estimated 750,481 livestock has perished in the rains across the country, it said.

Rescue and relief operations by the NDMA, other government organizations, volunteers and non-government organizations were underway in the flood-hit areas.

Photo: Xinhua







