11 MoCs for KZT200 bn signed at Aktobe Invest-2017

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 11 memorandums of cooperation totaling over KZT 200 billion were signed within the 5th International Investment Forum "Aktobe Invest-2017" held on 12th and 13th October, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Aktobe Region Governor.

In the furtherance of the President's instructions regarding the development of interregional cooperation and the Kazakh content, the akimats (public administration offices) of the region are working to establish mutually beneficial cooperation and support domestic producers. In this respect, the governors of Aktobe and Kostanay regions, Berdybek Saparbayev and Arkhimed Mukhambetov, inked a memorandum of interregional collaboration and industrial cooperation.

The Aktobe Regional Administration and Nitrohim Group of Companies LLP signed a memorandum on the project of setting up the technical ammonium nitrate and carbamide production. Technical grade ammonium nitrate is used for manufacturing industrial explosives. The project will ensure the development of the manufacturing industry in the region and create about 1,000 new jobs. The foreign investors are expected to put in more than KZT 130 billion.



Also, Green Capital Kazakhstan LLP plans to build a new greenhouse complex in the region. The project will produce over 6,000 tons of vegetables per annum. Moreover, it will positively affect the internal supply of the region with fresh vegetables during the transitional season.

Aktobe Meat Cluster LLP signed an agreement with MitMitMit LLC for supplying 1,000 tons of beef to the Russian Federation every year. The company produces ecologically clean meat using the state-of-the-art technologies and is considering the plans to perform meat supplies to Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and China.



The Aktobe Invest-2017 forum was attended by over 500 people, including Governor of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev, Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Governor of Russia's Orenburg Region Yuri Berg, Kazakh Vice-Minister of Investment and Development Yerlan Khairov, leading foreign experts, high-ranking representatives of ministries, agencies, national companies, financial institutions, and large-size domestic and foreign enterprises. The main plenary session discussed the theme "EXPO-2017: The Impulse of Regional Development".



