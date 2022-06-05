EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:50, 05 June 2022 | GMT +6

    11 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 11 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental commission for COVID-19 non-spread.

    Seven more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty city over the past day. Nur-Sultan city has reported four fresh recovered cases of COVID-19.

    A total of 1,292,035 people have so far defeated the coronavirus infection in the country.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!