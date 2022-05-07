EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 07 May 2022 | GMT +6

    11 more tested positive for COVID-19, 107 recovered

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    6 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Kyzylorda region bringing the country’s tally to 1,305,584.

    107 people more beat COVID-19 last day. 8 of them in Nur-Sultan, 1 in Akmola region, 61 in Aktobe region, 37 in Karaganda region. As a result the number of recovered reached 1,291,359.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!