EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 07 December 2020 | GMT +6

    11 more villages quarantined in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 11 more villages were placed under quarantine in North Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread fears.

    As of December 7 quarantine was imposed in 11 villages in five districts of North Kazakhstan region, the sanitary and epidemiological safety department of the region reports.

    Yavlenka district centre was also put under quarantine today . Since October 9 Bulayevo district centre has been under quarantine.

    On October 9 Petropavlovsk imposed restrictions. Five days ago strict restriction measures were in place in eight rural settlements.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!