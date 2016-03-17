11 motorways worth KZT 2.4 trillion to be constructed as part of Nurly Zhol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 11 motorways worth KZT 2.4 trillion will be constructed in the country as part of Nurly Zhol program, this has been announced by Dmitry Potlov - deputy chairman of the transport committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development at a press conference in CCS.

"In addition, the program is planned to cover the reconstruction of more than 7000 kilometers of roads," said D.Potlov.

According to his words, these works are planned to be completed before 2020. Road projects aim at reconstruction and construction of new roads on radial principle - from the city of Astana in all directions - Center-South, Center-East, and Centre-West.

Mr. Potlov said that the road network includes not only internal roads but part of the international corridor "Western Europe - Western China".

He noted that an important project designed to attract transit cargoes is the international transit corridor "Western Europe - Western China" which will be the shortest motor road route from China to Europe (10-12 days). The land route is 3.5 times shorter than the traditional sea route through the Suez Canal. The highways' completion is scheduled for the current year.