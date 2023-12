NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 6 Kazakhstan recorded 11 new COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, 18 recoveries, the Telegram Channel of coronavirus.kz reports.

Since March 13, 2020, there were recorded 89,040 cases, 5,353 deaths and 82,894 recoveries.

As earlier reported, 8 new cases were reported in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.