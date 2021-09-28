11 new COVID-like pneumonia cases added in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded eleven new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

90 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 75,316 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 61,792 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,807 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,719 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 880,709 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 815,664 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.