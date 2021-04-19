EN
    11:54, 19 April 2021 | GMT +6

    11 passengers killed in Egypt's train derailment: ministry

    None
    None
    CAIRO. KAZINFORM - At least 11 people were killed and 98 others were wounded in a train derailment on Sunday in the Delta city of Toukh, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the Egyptian Health Ministry said, Xinhua reports.

    A total of 60 ambulances have been sent to the scene and the wounded have been transferred to three public hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

    The accident happened after four carriages of the train, coming from Cairo to the Delta city of Mansoura, derailed, the Egyptian Ministry of Transportation said.

    President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has ordered the formation of a committee to present a report about the reasons for the accident.

    An investigation into the accident is underway with the train driver and his assistant, as well as eight other officials at the Toukh train station, the office of the Public Prosecutor said.


