    13:06, 02 May 2022 | GMT +6

    11 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in last 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 11 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were logged in in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Almaty and Zhambyl region reported 2 COVID-19 recoveries each. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region and one more in Karaganda region.

    A total of 1,291,089 people beat the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 5 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past day.


