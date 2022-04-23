11 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has added 11 recovered COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Seven people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Almaty city in the past 24 hours.

Over the past day, Nur-Sultan city has reported two COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – one, and Karaganda region – one.

Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 1,290,975 recoveries from the coronavirus infection.

Earlier it was reported that seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.