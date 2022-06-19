EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 19 June 2022 | GMT +6

    11 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Seven of them are the residents of Nur-Sultan, three people are from Almaty and one is from Zhambyl region.

    Nationwide, 1,292,152 have recovered from the coronavirus in total.

    Earlier Kazinform reported about 15 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.

    191 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!