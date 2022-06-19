11 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Seven of them are the residents of Nur-Sultan, three people are from Almaty and one is from Zhambyl region.

Nationwide, 1,292,152 have recovered from the coronavirus in total.

Earlier Kazinform reported about 15 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.

191 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the COVID-19.