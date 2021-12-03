11 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan is the only one region remaining in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of December 3, the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

The city of Nur-Sultan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan detected 724 new coronavirus infections last day. Over the past 24 hours 1,231 people more recovered from COVID-19.