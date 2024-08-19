11 regions of Kazakhstan warned of extremely high fire hazard

Most parts of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of the Northwestern cyclone, which will bring unstable weather, rain and thunderstorm, hail and squalling wind. Heavy rainfall will hit the country's east, west and southeast, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, with fog to blanket northern and northwestern regions in the morning, the national weather service says.

Fire hazard is reported to be high in Atyrau, Abai regions, north of Ulytau region, south, east and center of West Kazakhstan region, west and southeast of Mangystau region, and northwest of East Kazakhstan region.

Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, west, north of Almaty region, south and southeast of Zhetysu region, northwest and center of Mangystau region, southwest and northeast of Atyrau region, south and center of East Kazakhstan region, east and south of Karaganda region, south of Ulytau region, west, northwest and south of Abai region are warned of extremely high fire risk.