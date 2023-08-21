11 relatives drown in river in Turkistan region, 6 bodies found

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM 11 people are feared drowned while swimming in undesignated zone of Syrdarya River in Turkistan region, Kazinform learned from the local emergencies service.

Six bodies have already been recovered from water. They are being identified now.

Search for other five people is ongoing.

The information will be updated.

144 employees of the emergencies and police departments and local executive structures are working at the scene of the accident.