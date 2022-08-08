11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms are to batter Abai region in the west, southwest, and south at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Hail is predicted in the region’s west at daytime. 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning southwestward is to gust up to 23mps in the west and center at daytime. The city of Semey is to brace for thunderstorms. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-18mps at daytime.

Heavy rains are to hit at times the east of Akmola region at daytime. The region’s east is to expect thunderstorms. The northwest and south are to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning. Hail is in store for the eastern part of the region at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and east during the day.

The greater part of East Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms during the day. 15-20mps northeasterly wind turning southeastward is to reach 23mps in the north, center, and east at daytime. Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Northeasterly wind turning southeastward is to gust 15-18mps.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the southwest at daytime. The region’s south is to expect 36 degrees Celsius heatwave during the day. Uralsk city is to see the mercury rise up to 35 degrees Celsius at daytime.

The north and east of Karaganda region are to brace for heavy rains. The region’s north, east, and south are to expect thunderstorms as well as hail at daytime. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east during the day. The city of Karaganda is to brace for thunderstorms.

Kyzylorda region is to see northerly wind at 15-20mps in the center at daytime.

The north and center of Mangistau region are to expect thunderstorms. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to brace for thunderstorms as well as heavy rains at times during the day. Fog is to coat the city in the nighttime and morning. Hail is to hit the city at daytime. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west and south. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps. Pavlodar city is to brace for thunderstorms during the day. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.

The southeast of North Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms at daytime. The region’s northwest is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, south, and east at daytime. The city of Petropavlovsk is to brace for 15-20mps northeasterly wind.

Heavy rains are to batter the north and east of Ulytau region during the day. The region’s north, east, and south are to see thunderstorms, as well as hail at daytime. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north during the day. Zhezkazgan city is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime.