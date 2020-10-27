EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:35, 27 October 2020 | GMT +6

    11 rural settlements in N Kazakhstan put under quarantine

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 11 rural settlements in 7 districts in North Kazakhstan are placed under quarantine due to the coronavirus spread.

    Bulayevo district centre in Magzhan Zhumabayev district with 24 coronavirus cases is under quarantine. Restrictions are prolonged in Mamlyutka district for one more week. Kishkenekol district centre confirmed 10 coronavirus infections. Quarantine regulations will remain there until the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

    Since March the region recorded 4,375 cases, while 25 died. For the past 24 hours 11 more cases were registered.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!