    10:39, 19 February 2021 | GMT +6

    11 schools and 56 kindergartens to be built in Atyrau rgn in next 5 yrs

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 11 schools and 56 kindergartens are to be built in Atyrau region in the next five years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional communications service, there are plans to build 11 schools for 6,480 students and 56 kindergartens for 12,850 kids as well as six dorms for 610 students in Atyrau region over the coming five years. It is also planned to ensure the people’s access to sports infrastructure to 38% by constructing 22 sports complexes. Construction of 10 medical facilities is believed to result in greater quality and accessibility of medical services.


    Construction Atyrau region
