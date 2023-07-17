11 schools to be built in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Four new schools, including 2 schools for 1,500 students, were put into service in Abai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Back in 2021 in his state-of-the-nation address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to build one thousand schools across the country by 2025.

A 650-seat school for grades 5-11 built at the expense of private investments opened its doors in Semey. A total of 11 schools for 5,700 students are to be built in Abai region as part of the Comfortable School national project in 2023-2025. Semey alone will get five schools for 3,600 students as part of the project.

Next year will see the construction of a modern 1,200-seat school on the left bank of Semey thanks to generous help of KAZ Minerals.