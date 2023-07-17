EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    11 schools to be built in Abai region

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Four new schools, including 2 schools for 1,500 students, were put into service in Abai region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Back in 2021 in his state-of-the-nation address President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to build one thousand schools across the country by 2025.

    A 650-seat school for grades 5-11 built at the expense of private investments opened its doors in Semey. A total of 11 schools for 5,700 students are to be built in Abai region as part of the Comfortable School national project in 2023-2025. Semey alone will get five schools for 3,600 students as part of the project.

    Next year will see the construction of a modern 1,200-seat school on the left bank of Semey thanks to generous help of KAZ Minerals.


    Tags:
    Education Abai region Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!