11 teens injured in U.S. road accident

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A school bus carrying teenage campers rolled over on a winding highway in the northwestern U.S. state of Idaho on Friday, injuring 11 people, local police said, Xinhua reports.

«Of the 11 injured, seven were deemed critical and four non-critical and all children on the bus were transported by air or on ground ambulance to local hospitals in an abundance of caution,» said the Idaho State Police in a statement.

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, it said.

The ill-fated bus was one of the four in a summer camp program, carrying about 30 campers aged 13-18.