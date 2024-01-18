11 thousand people to carry Paris 2024 Olympic Flame

According to the Organizing Committee of the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in France, 11 thousand athletes will take part in the torch relay, UzA reports.

Worldwide Olympic Partners Coca-Cola and Airbnb are presenting and official partners, respectively, for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relays, along with domestic sponsors Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne.

The Olympic Torch Relay will begin on 16 April in Olympia, Greece, before starting its French journey in Marseille on 8 May, when the Olympic flame arrives aboard the three-masted ship, “Belem”. Torchbearers will then carry the flame through more than 400 towns and cities, including in five overseas regions, before the Opening Ceremony on 26 July. It will pass through more than 50 towns and cities before the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony on 28 August.