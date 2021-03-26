110,861 got COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 110,861 people got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan as of March 26, while 25,318 got the second shot, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

As earlier reported, above 10,000 people were vaccinated in the Kazakh capital city. It is planned to vaccinate 647,000 people more this year. The mass vaccination against coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan will start in the second half of April.