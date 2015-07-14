110 additional ‘Astana Bike’ stations to be launched in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 110 more bike rental stations «Astana Bike» will be opened in Astana by the end of the summer, this has been informed by Almagul Kassymova, director of LLP «Velobike.kz». Kazinform refers to sports.kz.

"Beginning from end of July we will start launching new bike hire stations on the territory of the city. Total there will be 150 stations in Astana. The mobile stations do not require power supply as the bicycles operate on solar energy. It is worth noting that "left bank" residents are actively using this type of ecologically friendly and healthy transport. Many users are looking forward to the stations in their districts of the city, especially residents of "old city". Representatives of LLP Velobike.kz and Astana city's office have discussed the issues of installing new stations in the city. Moreover, it is planned to organize press tours for journalists and cycling community. Recall that the system of automated bike rental «Astana Bike» was launched in the capital July 7, 2014.