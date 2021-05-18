110 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 38,151 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 18, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 13,768 patients are staying at hospitals, while 24,383 are receiving outpatient treatment.

756 patients are in critical condition, 192 are in extremely severe condition and 110 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 362,030 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 320,241 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.