TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:50, 06 August 2018 | GMT +6

    111-year-old wooden mosque in decay

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM A monument of architecture, a wooden mosque built 111 years ago, is being gradually crumbling away with the age in Akkolsk, East Kazakhstan region, 24.kz reports.

    What is unique here is that the wooden mosque had been built without a nail. Its roof is in bad condition. The roof bars have already decayed and collapsed in some places. The only minaret is still towering above.

    The mosque was built by the local Sultan Fazylbekov. The best Bashkir architects took part in its construction 111 years ago. All the building materials were brought from the Irtysh Land.

    The mosque will be repaired under the Rukhani Janghyru program.

    History of Kazakhstan Culture Rukhani Janghyru Cultural Heritage Top Story
